Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 661.3 days.

Severn Trent stock remained flat at $32.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Severn Trent has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $35.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVTRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

