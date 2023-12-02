Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sharecare by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sharecare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sharecare by 96.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sharecare by 590.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 931,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,541. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.