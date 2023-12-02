Shentu (CTK) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Shentu has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and $3.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,839,831 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

