Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Decreases By 38.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. 1,487,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,013. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

