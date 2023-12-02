Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expands By 32.2%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 831,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 327,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,369. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,108,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

