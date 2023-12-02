Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 19.8%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $8.43 during trading hours on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
About Banca Mediolanum
