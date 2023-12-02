Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 20.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,276,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,254.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPCGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.34 ($0.37) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.35 ($0.38) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

