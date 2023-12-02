Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Drops By 22.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4 %

BELFB traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 119,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

