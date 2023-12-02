Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Declines By 32.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.9 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF stock remained flat at $11.82 on Friday. Brembo has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

