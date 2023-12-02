Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Grows By 11.1%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock worth $6,020,789. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

