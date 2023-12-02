Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Drops By 30.9%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.3 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF remained flat at $34.00 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

