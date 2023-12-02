Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Drops By 30.9%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.3 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
CAIAF remained flat at $34.00 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CA Immobilien Anlagen
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.