Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Expands By 25.6%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

CGEMY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. 55,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,258. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Get Capgemini alerts:

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.