Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Drops By 15.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 195,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.15.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.