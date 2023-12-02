Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Grows By 23.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,029. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 95.06%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

