Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Drops By 11.9%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,025,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,824.7 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

China Eastern Airlines stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About China Eastern Airlines

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

