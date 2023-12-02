Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Drops By 11.9%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,025,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,824.7 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
China Eastern Airlines stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
About China Eastern Airlines
