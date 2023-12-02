Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 17.8%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,942,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.9 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

