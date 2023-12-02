Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 17.8%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,942,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.9 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Chinasoft International
