Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Drops By 35.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CLVR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 239.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

About Clever Leaves

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 121,934 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.