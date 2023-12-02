Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Drops By 35.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Clever Leaves Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of CLVR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.38.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 239.35%.
About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
