Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Decreases By 31.9%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 1,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 607.8 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of COCSF remained flat at $8.41 during trading hours on Friday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

