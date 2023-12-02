Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Drops By 23.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco stock remained flat at $34.20 during trading hours on Friday. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

