Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Drops By 23.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Cogeco stock remained flat at $34.20 during trading hours on Friday. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.
About Cogeco
