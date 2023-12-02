Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Drops By 34.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 2,169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.81. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

