Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Decreases By 37.9%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 109,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,614. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $274.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

