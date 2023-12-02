Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Decreases By 36.3%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Shares of BOOM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 168,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
