Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Grows By 33.8%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

Shares of DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Friday. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

