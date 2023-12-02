Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 11.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
