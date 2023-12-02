Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 11.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fanuc

Fanuc Price Performance

FANUY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 267,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,043. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.