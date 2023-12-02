Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Drops By 36.1%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 38,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,400. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.