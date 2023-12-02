Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Grows By 33.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
