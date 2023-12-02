Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Drops By 36.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FULTP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

