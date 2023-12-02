Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Grows By 13.2%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $464,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $257,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 518.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,023,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 31,661,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,102,644. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.