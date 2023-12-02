Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Drops By 13.9%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,296.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$41.19 during trading on Friday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$41.19 and a 1 year high of C$50.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.49.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

