Short Interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Increases By 10.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 20,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 200,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 8.2 %

GOSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,772,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $9.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

