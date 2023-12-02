Short Interest in HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Increases By 31.8%

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $34.40 during trading on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

