Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 49.0%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 331,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hub Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

