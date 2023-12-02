Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Rises By 36.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

