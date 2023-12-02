Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Rises By 33.2%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.91. 1,195,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,990. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.