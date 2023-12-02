Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Decreases By 39.4%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 489,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE KB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 195,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
