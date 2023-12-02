Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Drops By 40.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

