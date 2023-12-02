Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Decreases By 18.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LENSAR Trading Up 2.8 %

LNSR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

About LENSAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.