Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 10.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 139,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 548,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 222,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 82,945 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

