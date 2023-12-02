Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 10.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 139,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.