Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 17.5%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NBH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 126,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,449. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

