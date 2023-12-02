Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Decreases By 39.4%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRRWF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

PRRWF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

