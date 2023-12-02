Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Declines By 17.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.1 %

SBGSF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.18. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $188.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

