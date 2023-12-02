Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Declines By 17.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.1 %
SBGSF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.18. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $188.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
