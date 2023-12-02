Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Decreases By 17.9%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $33.18. 1,684,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

