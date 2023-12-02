Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 18.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SHPMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.