Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expands By 28.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SILK

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 961,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,934. The firm has a market cap of $378.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.