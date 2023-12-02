Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 38.5%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,752,334.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,896 shares of company stock worth $615,158 and have sold 3,500 shares worth $126,180. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SFBC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 2,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

