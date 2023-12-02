Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Drops By 26.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of SOUNW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 12,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
