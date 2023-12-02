Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Decreases By 18.9%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 98,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

