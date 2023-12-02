Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 36.3%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

