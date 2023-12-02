Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 36.3%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sysmex Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.76.
About Sysmex
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysmex
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.