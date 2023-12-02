Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 32.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of TISCF remained flat at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Taisei has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
About Taisei
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taisei
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.