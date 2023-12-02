Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 32.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCF remained flat at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Taisei has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

