Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Grows By 53.1%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 5,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,765. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

